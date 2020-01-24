Naruto’s New Funko Exclusive Has Been Revealed by Hot Topic

The days of Naruto leading his own franchise may be over, but that isn’t stopping fans from demanding new merchandise that follows the earlier adventures of our favorite orange clad ninja and his crew within the Hidden Leaf Village. Funko Pops have become a hot ticket item within the world of anime merchandise, recreating some of the biggest characters across numerous franchises. Like so many others, the world of Konoha has become one of the highest selling characters created in these figures and Hot Topic has seemingly hinted at two brand new exclusives from the popular ninja franchise coming to their locations later this year!

Rock Lee and Jiraiya will apparently be the two new Konoha ninjas that will be receiving new exclusive Funko Pops of their own, being two of the more popular supporting characters of the anime. While Jiraiya may no longer be a member of the living, having died while fighting against his former student in Pain as he attempted to destroy the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha, Rock Lee is still appearing in the current series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations! Funkos have depicted nearly numerous ninja in the cast of Naruto, adding both Naruto’s teacher and compatriot will have these flying off the shelves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter User SerlentPops shared a video that hints at both Jiraiya and Rock Lee arriving in 2020, marking the first time that either ninja has been brought into the world of Funko Pops, which is somewhat surprising considering the impact that both have had on the franchise:

Will you be picking up these Naruto Funko Pops when they release this year? What other Naruto characters would you like to see get figures of their own? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.