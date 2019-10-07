New Naruto Novel Reveals Epic Sasuke x Sakura Kiss

Naruto fans spent years rooting for their favorite romances, and plenty of them came to pass by the time Boruto came around. The sequel series confirmed Naruto married Hinata after the heiress pined after the blonde ninja for years. It also revealed Sasuke and Sakura married one another after years of tension, but the couples tend to keep PDA to a minimum.

Well, that is for the most part. Sakura did spend years infatuated with Sasuke, so fans can give her a break when she needs to steal a kiss. Now, a new spin-off novel for Naruto has broken down a rather epic scene starring the couple, and it sees Sakura lay a fat kiss on her husband.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, another Naruto Retsudan novel went live in Japan, and fans were quick to share their thoughts on the novel. Social media is now filled with partial translations of the novel, and it turns out one on its intense scenes see Sasuke and Sakura share an epic smooch.

According to fanfan on Twitter, Sasuke and Sakura are trying to gather some rare resources to cure Naruto of a rare disease. The mission is not going smoothly, and Naruto is all sorts of confused as he rides a motorcycle with his teammates. And then he gets even more confused when the pair share a kiss just above his head.

“Suddenly Sakura released both of her hands from the grip of the bike and stood up. The upper half of her body was turned and faced right behind, then she seized the collar of Sasuke’s clothes and vigorously pulled him towards herself. And then, she press her tied lips on Sasuke’s lips,” the fan translated.

The kiss left Naruto gaping in shock, but the couple used the sweet moment to bolster their next moves. The married couple managed to accomplish part of their mission after kissing one another, so fans might say it was a kiss for luck. As for fans who’ve supported the couple for so long – well, they are just smitten to say the least. Now, fans are waiting for the novel to make its way to the U.S. officially so they can read all about this emotional mission and its fallout.

What do you make of this intense and impromptu make out session? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.