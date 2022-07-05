Naruto: Official Art Transforms The Ninjas Into Vampires

The ninjas of Konoha have been through some wild adventures throughout the Shonen franchise of Naruto, with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations introducing anime fans to a new generation of protectors of the ninja world. While plenty of transformations have been seen for both heroes and villains throughout Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen franchise, a new collaboration between the anime and the company in Japan known as Don Quijote officially takes the opportunity to imagine what some of the biggest characters of the Naruto series might have looked like if they were also creatures of the night.

Don Quijote is a discount store in Japan, offering a number of goods, but this new crossover merchandise presents the ninjas as we've never seen them before. Throughout the story of Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the world of the supernatural has not been ventured into that often, with there not ever being a vampiric threat to the Hidden Leaf Village. While the manga stuck to the fights against the Akatsuki and the Kara Organization, the anime-only episodes of the series took the opportunity to throw some wild elements into the television show, including a Naruto robot and a talking ostrich to name a few. Perhaps one day, the next generation of ninjas will have to take on vampires in some anime-only material.

Naruto: Shippuden and Don Quijote revealed the new depictions of the likes of Itachi Uchiha, Sasuke, Sakura, Naruto, Kakashi, and Gaara as supernatural vampires, with merchandise set to arrive later this year that will blend the world of ninjas with the supernatural:

(Photo: Don Quijote)

In the current chapters of the manga, Boruto and Kawaki are taking on a new iteration of the Kara Organization, following the death of Jigen and the nine-tailed fox. With the young failed vessel known as Code attempting to get revenge for the death of his mentor and achieve the goals of the Otsutsuki. Code might have added new dangerous members to the collection of rogue ninjas, but it seems as though Kara is still rough around the edges.

What do you think of this amazing new crossover that sees the biggest ninjas of Naruto being afflicted with the vampiric curse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Via Natalie Comic