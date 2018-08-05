‘Naruto’ Designs Breakdown Boruto’s Older Anime Look

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans have been enjoying the manga and anime series, but they have always been more intrigued by the sight of an older, teenage Boruto fighting in a destroyed Konoha at the beginning of the series.

While there is no telling when the series will bring back the older Boruto design, fans can check it out in further detail thanks to a character sheet breaking down his anime design.

The first notable design difference between he and his father (whose older face is used as a reference here) is the distinct facial scar. The cut across his Hidden Leaf head band has been explained during the Chunin Exams arc, but the scar on his eye is definitely mysterious.

Further details include a full invoking of his strange power, which Boruto‘s been touching on after the fight with Momoshiki. The last major element here is the katana, by far. As fans have seen the young Boruto be taken under Sasuke’s wing as a new pupil. With Boruto’s desire to become a shinobi like Sasuke one day, his style may grow to be more like Sasuke’s as he grows older.

Fans are wondering whether or not that’s actually Sasuke’s katana, and it very much could be considering how the series has had a preference for killing off symbols of past strength in order to emphasize new growth, much like the anime just did with the battle of Momoshiki.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.