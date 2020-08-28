Viral TikTok Shows the Perfect Naruto Family Cosplay

✖

Team 7 of Konoha was the first ninja team that we were introduced to in the anime franchise of Naruto, with the titular character joining forces with the likes of Sasuke Ochiha, Sakura, and their teacher the copy cat ninja Kakashi, and now one family has created a perfect representation of these famous ninjas using the app of TikTok! While Team 7 has changed with the arrival of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the original trio has created a legacy that will be difficult for the next generation of ninja to live up when all is said and done!

While the beginning of the Naruto series saw Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke going on a number of ninja missions, while also participating in the Chunin Exams, their team was short lived once the Uchiha realized that what he was looking for wasn't to be found within the borders of the Hidden Leaf. Believing that the only way that Sasuke was going to get revenge against his brother for the death of his family and clan was by following the path of the nefarious Orochimaru, the youngest Uchiha decided to leave his place within Team 7, creating a very different dynamic for the remainder of the series and throughout the entirety of Naruto: Shippuden!

Twitter User Iitasuke shared this adorable family cosplay that shows off a parent playing the role of Team 7's teacher in Kakashi, leading a young Naruto and Sasuke down the street and bringing back memories of the early days of the franchise that has become one of the most popular Shonen series to date:

Currently, in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the new version of Team 7 which includes the son of Naruto, alongside Sarada Uchiha and Mitsuki, are dealing with the Kara Organization and their plan of bringing back the celestial ninja group known as the Otsutsuki. With Kara holding more than a few similarities to the big villains of the original series in the Akatsuki, the rogue ninja collective is proving to be a suitable challenge for the new iteration of Konoha's most famous young trio.

