Naruto Promo Outs One of Sasuke's Most Emotional Moments Yet

Sasuke Retsuden is well underway in the latest episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and the latest storyline has received some wild commentary online thanks to the Uchiha's seemingly never-ending fight against a dinosaur. Now, with the fight between man and raptor having come to an end, the anime adaptation is prepping for one of the biggest moments of the original light novel that helped solidify the relationship between the last member of the Uchiha and Sakura Haruno.

Sasuke Retsuden first appeared as a novel series that dove into the era that took place between the conclusion of Naruto: Shippuden and the beginning of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. With several years not being featured in either the original manga or the anime adaptation, there is plenty of territory to cover when it comes to the "Blank Era" of the Shonen franchise that spawned from the mind of Masashi Kishimoto. Following the end of this latest arc, the anime series will jump back into the present, bringing us back to Konoha's fight against the Kara Organization as the long-awaited "Code Arc" will hit the small screen and give fans a look into what Jigen's right-hand man has been up to following his death.

Sakura, Will You Marry Me?

Twitter Outlet Abdul_S17 shared the new promo for the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, hinting at Sasuke's commitment to Sakura that would solidify their partnership and eventually result in the birth of Sarada Uchiha, the current leader of Team 7:

Boruto Episode 286 Preview [English Sub]



Title: “Sasuke’s Story: The Ring” (2/5) pic.twitter.com/eBgaway1uJ — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 29, 2023

In the present, Sasuke has had a rough go of things following the fight against Jigen, as he lost one of his eyes thanks to the Otsutsuki member known as Momoshiki once again taking control of Boruto's body. Aside from losing his eye, Sasuke also lost the ability to use the powerful jutsu known as the Rinnegan as a result, and with Naruto losing the power of the Nine-tailed fox, more responsibility has been placed on the shoulders of the next generation that are seeking to protect the Hidden Leaf Village.

