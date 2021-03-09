Funimation And Viz Media Partner For Naruto Ramen Chowdown

✖

The world of Naruto has continued via the sequel series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, focusing on the offspring of the Seventh Hokage, and a partnership between Funimation and Viz Media is giving fans the opportunity to learn how to create some of Konoha's most delicious meals via the upcoming "Ramen Chowdown". Touted as an Instagram series wherein five episodes will be hosted by Chef Jonathan Kung, starting this Friday, March 12th, fans of the Hidden Leaf will have the opportunity to learn how to make some of Naruto's favorite Ramen dishes that he has been scarfing down for decades.

Gita Rebbapragada, the Chief Marketing Officer for Funimation Global Group, had this to say about the upcoming series that will partner the company with Viz Media:

“Funimation is always looking for innovative ways to engage our fans, and food is the perfect ‘entre’ point. By extending our long-term partnership with VIZ Media, Naruto Ramen Chowdown showcases this iconic anime classic in a unique and savory way. And we all know that community is built around food.”

Funimation broke the news via their Official Twitter Account, giving fans a head's up that they will be able to see how to create some of Naruto's favorite food in the comfort of their own homes to make them feel as if they've stepped right into the Hidden Leaf Village:

As mentioned earlier, the story of Konoha has continued in the Shonen series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with the anime currently following the story of the Vessel Arc and the manga seeing the Hidden Leaf having to say goodbye to one of the biggest characters in the franchise's history. Though Boruto hasn't had much time to chow down on some ramen with the Kara Organization's machinations filling most of his days, it's clear that food will always have a place in the franchise's history.

Will you be checking out the Naruto Ramen Chowdown starting later this week? What is your favorite anime food?