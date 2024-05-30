Naruto Debuts New Spirit Bomb Rasengan in New Promo: Watch

Naruto Uzumaki is a powerful little man. For decades now, the shonen industry has bowed before the ninja and his insane abilities. Despite being raised as a pariah, Naruto has risen from the bottom to become one of the most respected heroes to ever grace Shonen Jump. And now, a new Naruto promo has revealed the hero's new Rasengan... and it looks like an actual Spirit Bomb.

No, we're totally serious. Get Goku on the phone if you don't believe us. The latest update for Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is live, and the promo reveals Naruto's devastating new attack.

BRO NARUTO ACTUALLY MAKES A RASEN SPIRIT BOMB pic.twitter.com/fIVldslfAZ — Rénaldo  (@Renaldo_Saiyan) May 29, 2024

As you can see above, the fan-dubbed Rasen-Bomb puts Naruto on the battlefield, and he's got some friends with him. On either side of Naruto, we can find Ashura Otsutsuki and Hashirama Senju ready for battle. It is there the two men lend Naruto their power to feed a massive Rasengan Bomb, and from there, our hero can launch his attack.

Now, according to the game itself, this ability is called Six Paths: Shins Rasen Shuriken, and it can be performed with Naruto's two allies. However, anime fans were quick to point out just how similar this technique looks to the Spirit Bomb we met in Dragon Ball. The only difference is that Goku channeled energy from thousands into his Spirit Bomb while Naruto leans heavily on chakra from just two allies.

Still, the damage has been done, and now Naruto fans are eager to see more of this new Rasengan in action. If we are lucky, the actual manga will find a way to make this Rasengan canon. But for now, netizens will only be able to enjoy the move if they've purchased the third DLC pack for Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections.

