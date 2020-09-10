Naruto Fan Brings Rock Lee to Life with Stunning Viral Video

✖

Perhaps there is no bigger fan favorite character within the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha than Rock Lee, the young ninja who wasn't skilled in jutsu but was able to train his body in a way that made him one of the strongest warriors in the anime franchise, and one Naruto fan has made a stunning animation that has gone viral! Though the recent series of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has handed the torch to Rock Lee's son, Metal Lee, the famous ninja continues his career as a teacher within the borders of his ninja village.

Rock Lee truly came into the public eye immediately after his introduction, with the bone breaking battle that he had against the sand ninja Gaara. With the release of his training weights, Lee was able to "unlock the gates" within himself and boost his powers to levels that hadn't been seen in the series up to that point. Though he ultimately lost the fight against Gaara and was sidelined as a result of the injuries he endured, Rock Lee eventually returned during the "Search for Sasuke" arc and became a permanent part of the franchise moving forward to assist his friends within the Hidden Leaf.

Reddit Artist BrknSergio shared this impressive mix of animation and real life acrobatics to create a Naruto video that pays homage to Rock Lee, going viral among fans of the long running ninja franchise that has easily become one of the most popular within the world of Shonen series:

In both the anime and the manga for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Konoha is currently dealing with the nefarious Kara Organization, a group of rogue ninja that are attempting to do the bidding of the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki. With the Hidden Leaf Village under threat, we would imagine that it will only be a matter of time before Rock Lee, and his son, come back into full form to help protect their friends and family.

As both Rock Lee and his sensei, Might Guy, have shown displays of power by unlocking the gates throughout the series, it will be interesting to see if Metal Lee is able to follow suit and become a fan favorite himself.

What do you think of this amazing Naruto viral video? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!