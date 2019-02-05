Viral Video Puts Clever New Spin on ‘Naruto’ Run

Masashi Kishimoto’s Naruto remains one of the most popular manga and anime franchises to this day, especially with its currently popular sequel Boruto: Naruto Next Generations currently making waves. But one thing has surpassed the original series in fans’ minds and became an entity all on its own.

The series’ famous “Naruto Run” has been interpreted in billions of ways by fans, but this latest one puts a clever twist on its by combining it with the music of one of the series’ most popular opening themes. You can check out the hilarious video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

dont unfollow me pic.twitter.com/blkOwqNfhw — Ikoy Dumayas (@ikoifish) February 2, 2019

Twitter user @ikoifish shared the above video of his twist on the Naruto run by utilizing TikTok and combining some pretty crafty editing and blending with the series’ sixteenth opening theme. For those unfamiliar with the original opening, Naruto: Shippuden‘s sixteenth opening is one of the most highly regarded in the entire series. The sixteenth opening theme is titled “Silhouette” and is performed by KANA-BOON.

Beginning at around episode 380 of the series and running until episode 400 or so, the opening caught a ton of attention for its visuals and focus on Madara and Obito’s journeys. This particularly opening has inspired all kinds of Naruto fans, with one going viral pretty recently for their own spin on the opening. Editing together moments and footage of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s newest addition Piranha Plant in a slick way, one fan completely recreated this particular opening theme sequence in game.

The series’ famous run quickly became a huge hit with fans when Naruto first made its debut, especially in territories outside of Japan. A run in which someone is moving so fast their arms are floating in the wind behind them, this particular imagery became one of the stand out images of when anime was hitting a new heyday in the early 2000s. It was such a drastic difference from what fans have seen before, they couldn’t help but try and pull of this run themselves. It seems it’s still one of the goals today.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.