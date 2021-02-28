Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Challenges Sakura Haruno with a Gorgeous Makeover

✖

Naomi Osaka is one of the biggest pro athletes on the scene right now, and her legacy is only getting started. The tennis player has garnered headlines time and time again for her performance on the court. Not long ago, Osaka wowed the sports world by winning yet another Grand Slam title, and she has decided to challenge Sakura Haruno after getting a post-game makeover.

Taking to Twitter, Osaka got fans buzzing when she posted a selfie showcasing her new look. The tennis player is rocking gorgeous long locks which have been dyed pink. The look is accented by some bright pink eye makeup, and Osaka went so far as to mention Sakura in her post.

"Sakura could never," the tennis champ wrote.

Of course, fans of Naruto will get the challenge. After all, Sakura is best recognized for her light pink hair. The ninja is one of the only characters in the Hidden Leaf with the hair color, so she is easy to pick out. In her youth, Sakura wore her pink hair long to impress her crush Sasuke, but she later adopted a shorter look after embracing her ninja way.

As for Osaka, the tennis star is enjoying her long pink hair, and fans are loving the confident look. Sakura would most certainly approve of the look, so there is no love lost here. And if Osaka shows up at her next tournament with her hair colored pink, we will have no choice by to stan.

What do you make of Osaka's new look? Should she channel any other Naruto ninjas for future makeovers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.