Naruto and Sanrio Team Up for a New Collab

Hello Kitty and Aggretsuko are two of Sanrio's most popular characters in their roster of unique animal based protagonists, and even more of these creations are being incorporated into a very special crossover line of merchandise that sees these mascots enter the world of the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha! While Naruto has had merchandise released by the likes of superstar Michael B. Jordan, the star of movies such as Creed and Black Panther who has a definitive love for the anime series, this is definitely a change of pace for the franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto!

The line of merchandise that sees this unique fusion of anime worlds are as follows:

Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends

Hello Kitty as Naruto T-Shirt

Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends

Ichiraku Ramen Shop T-Shirt

Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends

Akatsuki Cloud Dip-Dye T-Shirt

Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends Pochacco as Kakashi T-Shirt

Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends Chococat as Sasuke T-Shirt

Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends Badtz-Maru as Itachi T-Shirt

Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends Group Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Naruto Shippuden x Hello Kitty and Friends Uchiha Hoodie

Sanrio shared the news via their Official Twitter Account, showing off some of the unique merchandise that is available for fans of both the ninja world and the adorable creations of the wildly successful company:

Currently, the franchise of Naruto could not be further from the light hearted worlds created by Sanrio, as Boruto, his father, and the other ninja of the Hidden Leaf fight against the nefarious forces of the Kara Organization. As both the anime and manga series are chronicling the battle, fans are pumped to see what the future holds for the son of Naruto as he battles against these terrifying threats that are working toward the goals of the celestial ninja known as Otsutsuki!

