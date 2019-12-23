Epic Naruto Cosplay Honors Sasuke With Real Fire Trick

The Naruto Saga has grown to epic proportions over the two-plus decades of since it launched. Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden built the franchise from a cult-hit to a mainstream anime hit – and now, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a bonafide worldwide phenomenon. As Naruto has become bigger and more famous, the expressions of love within the fandom have gotten even bigger, as well. We’ve seen epic Naruto cosplay, and even some epic Naruto tattoos, but today we have the example of one fan who is taking cosplay so far that he made his own real-life Sasuke Fireball jutsu!

Take a look as this epic Naruto Sasuke cosplay (with real fireball!) courtesy of cosplayer CopyCatCosplay:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Okay, so was that not epic! As we said: there’s cosplay, and then there’s what that guy just did!

CopyCatCosplayer isn’t just good at the big spectacle – he also has a pretty good sense of humor. Check out this video where he captures Sasuke’s Naruto: Shippuden Emo angst by staring off epically into the sunset:

Fans are really feeling some strong Sasuke nostalgia right now, thanks to Boruto. The anime’s recent “Time Travel Arc” took Boruto and Adult Sasuke back to the past, to the time in between the original Naruto anime and Naruto: Shippuden. That’s when Sasuke defected from Hidden Leaf, and by traveling to the past, Adult Sasuke was forced to finally face the pain his Emo younger self caused all his friends and loved ones. That sunset stare video is truly timely and on point.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.