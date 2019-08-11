Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden Releases Official Synopsis

It seems the time has come for another Naruto update! While Boruto keeps the franchise alive on screen, the world of print is set to welcome another shinobi tale. In a few months, a new Naruto novel is slated to debut, and the first full synopsis for Sasuke Retsuden has been released to hype the book.

Recently, the first synopsis of Sasuke Retsuden was released in Jump J Books. It was there the third Naruto Retsuden novel shared its synopsis, and fan-translator Organic Dinosaur turned around the blurb for international fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A new novelization will be presented to the readers of the Naruto generation. It’s the third installment of the Naruto Retsuden series,” the synopsis reads.

“Naruto has become unable to use chakra. But then, Orochimaru appears with a particular scientific ninja tool in his possession, and he’s come forward to make an offer to collaborate with them?”

Continuing, the synopsis goes on to address Sasuke. The so-called Shadow Kage will be on a mission in this book to learn more about how a past power may be causing Naruto’s deadly illness. Accompanied by Kakashi and Sakura, the trio will go on a mission that will surely test their bonds.

“Kakashi and Sasuke as well as Sakura are in the lands of a foreign country, searching for clues about the Rikudou Sennin; The final piece of the puzzle will become evident,” the synopsis reads. “The shinobi from Konoha are assembling together, and each of them have their own thoughts and feelings in their hearts about what that means!”

If you are hoping to check this book out, Sasuke Retsuden will debut in Japan on October 4. However, the release will be in Japanese, so fans will have to wait for an update from VIZ Media on whether the book has been licensed and when it may be published overseas as such.

So, are you excited for this brand-new novel? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.