Naruto Reveals Special Secret Behind Sakura’s Wedding Ring

Naruto has never been the franchise to wax on about love. While the occasional romance will slip through, the shonen series is always focused on action to start, but Sakura has always been a bit romantic. And thanks to a recent spin-off story, fans have learned Sasuke can be just as mushy when he wants.

Recently, excerpts were released from Sasuke Retsuden, a spin-off story of Naruto which follows the Uchiha just before Boruto begins. The story sees Sasuke and Sakura navigate their married life from afar and up close, and it is there fans learned a very special secret about the wedding ring Sasuke gave his wife.

After all, it turns out the ninja made the ring himself, and he put a special gift in it to ensure he was always close to Sakura.

Thanks to fan-translator Organic Dinosaur, fans were able to read up on the touching revelation. “Since Sasuke has made this ring through controlling its composition with Earth Release, it was infused with Sasuke’s chakra,” the summary revealed.

“When Sakura was unable to move when she got pinned down beneath the rubble, Sasuke was able to locate her all thanks to this ring. A very minuscule amount of chakra was infused into the ring, but by searching with the Sharing, Sasuke had figured out Sakura’s whereabouts because of it. This ring is a lifesaver.”

But as expected, Sakura learns she cannot wear the ring whenever she wants. Her work as a medical ninja is revered to say the least, and she isn’t about to welcome errors all because her ring might get in the way. As such, Sakura chooses to keep her wedding ring at home in a safe place, but she knows she will wear it whenever she can. To her, keeping Sasuke close is terribly important, and this ring allows the couple to be together even when they are countries apart.

Officially titled Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust, this new novel is written by Jun Esaka with a cover illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. Featuring a completely original story, this novel explores the married couple’s views on life and death. This is the second of a new line of novels being published under Shueisha’s Jump J-Books brand this August.