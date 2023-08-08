Japan's Most Famous Cosplayer Takes On Naruto's Wildest Jutsu

Naruto is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime's original premiere in Japan, and Japan's most famous cosplayer is really going all out for the occasion by taking on Naruto Uzumaki's wildest jutsu, the Sexy Jutsu! Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto franchise has been at its peak this year because while the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations sequel anime and manga has been in the middle of a hiatus, the original Naruto series has made a major comeback to help celebrate the anime's 20th Anniversary. It's got all sorts of projects in the pipeline for the young version of Naruto fans were introduced to all those years ago.

One of the ways that Naruto immediately stood out from all of the other shinobi in the Hidden Leaf Village was not only his status as an outcast, but the fact that he had a very unique take on the transformation jutsus that often caught his opponents by surprise. It's led to one of Naruto's most infamous yet iconic looks overall, and now Japan's most famous cosplay Enako (with over two million followers on Twitter) has shared their take on Naruto's wildest jutsu with some bold cosplay! Check it out below:

What's Coming for Naruto's 20th Anniversary?

As part of the celebration for Naruto's 20th Anniversary, original Naruto manga creator Masashi Kishimoto briefly returned to the franchise with a new manga one-shot story all about Naruto's father, Minato Namikaze, while he developed the Rasengan technique. This is far from the only celebration for Naruto's anime, however, as the original run of the series is actually returning later this Fall with a special new anime taking the younger Naruto and the rest of the original Team 7 on a new mission.

Kicking off on September 3rd in Japan, Naruto's original anime will be returning for four new episodes in the pre-Shippuden timeline as fans will get to see a higher resolution take on the classic designs after all this time. It's the perfect time to catch up with the original Naruto anime before the new episodes hit as it's now streaming its entire run on both Crunchyroll and Hulu. There's also the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime and manga (which will be returning from its latest hiatus soon) if you're itching for more of the franchise's story overall.

What's your favorite Naruto jutsu? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Naruto in the comments!