Naruto Writer Clarifies Question About Boruto's New Anime Arc

Naruto has been around for decades now, and the series is being carried forward by a new generation of heroes. Boruto Uzumaki has fans wrapped around his fingers whether we're talking about the manga or anime. These days, the show is stirring up a debate with its current arc, and the writer behind the anime is addressing one question fans have about the story.

The whole thing popped up on Twitter as Honda Masaya welcomed the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. It was there the screenwriter admitted the anime's last two episodes were flip-flopped during production.

いよいよ舟戸編は最終局面へと突入し、第七班の絆が試されることになります。どうかお見逃しなく！ Finally, the Funato Arc enters its final phase, and the bonds of team 7 will be put to the test. Please don't miss it! #BORUTO — 本田雅也:Honda Masaya (@hon_da) May 22, 2022

"Originally the order of episodes 250 and 249 was reversed, but we decided to switch the order to make the scene where Boruto is attacked by Kobuna more surprising. Therefore, the next episode 251 will be a continuation of 249," Masaya shared. " Finally, the Funato Arc enters its final phase, and the bonds of team 7 will be put to the test. Please don't miss it."

For those keeping up with Boruto, the anime is still in the Great Sea Battle of Kirigakure arc. Boruto is away from the Hidden Leaf alongside his team and some other friends from back home. The group teamed up with some Kirigakure allies to defeat a villain named Funamushi, but the arc took a dark turn when several of Boruto's allies were killed. These deaths led Masaya and the production team to swap around the arc's episode order. And when the anime returns next week, things will shift back to normal as this arc nears its final stretch.

What do you think about Boruto's ongoing anime arc? What could the anime do to reinvest audiences once more? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.