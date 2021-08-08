Naruto Bulks Up with New Champion Athleticwear Collection

✖

Naruto Uzumaki knows a thing or two about sportswear... but mostly if it comes in a bright orange hue. You might not think about it much, but our top Naruto heroes have some of the wildest athletic gear out there. From headbands to sandals, the Hidden Leaf has its own style, and Champion is coming out with its own athletic wear line to keep fans fashionable in the real world.

Not long ago, Champion teamed up with Naruto for its special collection, and it brings some of the best ninjas in anime to your wardrobe. The brand will be going live in-stores and online August 13, so Naruto fans better start saving up now.

(Photo: Champion)

"The collection includes Reverse Weave hoodies and Heritage short-sleeve tees for men, cropped Reverse Weave and Boyfriend Reverse Weave hoodies and heritage short-sleeve tees for women, and hoodies and tees for kids," Champion announced in a recent press release.

"Plus, fans can go to any Champion store for an exclusive opportunity to customize their merchandise with hand-picked patches including characters Naruto Sage mode, Gaara, Shikamaru, Tsunade, Hashirama, Tobirama, Hiruzen and symbols Uzumaki Clan, Uchiha Clan, Akatsuki cloud, and Sharingan!"

As for why Naruto was chosen, well - Champion said the series embodies what it means to be a champion. This idea is very much in line with the brand's initiative of being your own champion, so the fit was perfect. This collection also comes off the heels of other Naruto fashion lines from Coach, Hypeland, Crunchyroll, and more. So if you have needed some new workout gear, you might want to give this Naruto-approved collection a try!

