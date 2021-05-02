My Hero Academia Season 5 Drops New Toonami Promo

My Hero Academia is back at last, and it seems the show is ready to kick things up a notch. So far, season five is a good clip in as fans are tuning into its fights every week. Now, dub lovers can get a taste of the season, and Toonami has put out its first promo for the show at last.

If you did not know, Toonami will be bringing back My Hero Academia to its line-up in light of season five. The show is slated to hit up the Adult Swim block starting May 8, and its first promo is here to wow fans.

(Photo: Toho Animation)

As you can see above, the promo begins with Izuku and his classmates on a mission. The whole ordeal is taken straight from episode one of the season. The filler update checks in on Izuku's friends as they are put through a surprise emergency simulation. With Tamaki tapped to be their foe, Class 1-A is pushed to take on a serious training event, and Bakugo uses the mission's parameters as an excuse to go all out.

The My Hero Academia promo goes on to tease the first arc of season five. If you have read the manga, then you will know all about what happens. The update follows Class 1-A as they come together with their Class 1-B brethren. The two groups are pitted together in a training exercise to see which class is at the top of year one. As you can imagine, this battle will be an intense one given the rivalry between these classes. And yes, Monoma will be the one leading the charge.

If you are eager to check out the dub of My Hero Academia season five, you do not have to wait for Toonami to bring the show out. Funimation is overseeing the dub as always, so subscribers can now peep the dub early. Other sites like Crunchyroll have the anime's sub available, so you can pick which version floats your proverbial boat moving forward! As for the manga, the series can be found in select stores while chapters are uploaded in real-time online using Viz Media's digital vault.

What do you think of this new Toonami promo? How are you liking My Hero Academia season 5 so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.