Sasuke Gives Sakura a Wedding Ring in New Naruto Spin-Off

One of the more intriguing aspects of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is seeing how the Naruto characters grew up and started having kids of their own. Fans saw many fan favorite pairings being confirmed like this, but the relationship between Sasuke and Sakura has opened up a bit of debate among fans. While the pairing is indeed popular, th two don’t share a lot of time together and seem pretty distant from one another despite the series trying to say otherwise.

But with the release of the latest Naruto spin-off novel, Sasuke Retsuden, fans are getting plenty of content between the famous couple and there are some pretty romantic scenes throughout. One particular moment is when Sasuke gives Sakura a wedding ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to translations from @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter, fans now have a detailed breakdown of the scene. It seems Sasuke forged her ring out of chakra, “Gripping Sakura’s fingers, he kneaded chakra that came into contact with her at the base of her fourth finger. As the chakra materialized, it completely changed into sand. It surrounded her fourth finer like the rings of Saturn – coiling around it. Then in the blink of an eye, it had become a completed ring of sand. Immediately afterwards, it chimed with a clear ‘shing’ sound – It had transformed from sand to silver.”

The ring is much more elaborate than a silver band too, and even had a ruby embedded within it. According to the novel, Sasuke had used his Earth Release to finely hone the materials in the sand and stone “until they reached their utmost limits” and was a sudden, impromptu use of the ninjutsu to try and forge a ring for her.

It apparently was a bit misshapen, but had a degree of clarity that “exceeded that of naturally produced gemstones.” Though Sasuke was a bit embarrassed by this move, Sakura was indeed happy to get the ring that he forged, “Sakura squinted her eyes and smiled with her entire face, as if she been tickled.”

This sudden wedding ring crafting came after a conversation in which Sasuke opens up about their married life. He had become worried that they weren’t close enough, despite them truly caring for one another, and learned that a wedding ring was a good way to truly cement their marriage. This was effective, clearly, as they now have a child in the official sequel of the series.

Officially titled Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust, this new novel is written by Jun Esaka with a cover illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. Featuring a completely original story, this novel explores the married couple’s views on life and death. This is the second of a new line of novels being published under Shueisha’s Jump J-Books brand this August.