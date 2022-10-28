Naruto to Simulpublish Second Manga Spin-off

The Naruto franchise is opening up its world via its manga, taking the opportunity to explore side stories that originally were presented as novels, but will now be receiving manga adaptations as well. With the previous example creating a manga adaptation following Sasuke and Sakura during the time period between Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a new manga has arrived thanks to Shonen Jump that offers a new take on the story known as Konoha Retsuden, the tale following Kakashi and Might Guy as they searched for magical hot springs.

Naruto: Konoha's Story--The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga is currently available to read via Shonen Jump, though the story has already played out in the anime adaptation during the latest sequel series. In this arc, Kakashi takes Might Guy on a trip to a series of hot springs, with the Copycat Ninjas hoping to find a specific locale that will have the ability to heal Rock Lee's sensei's injuries, that has left him on the sidelines since the conclusion of Naruto: Shippuden. Both Guy and Kakashi were escorted by Mirai, the daughter of Kurenai and Asmua, who was hoping to find a unique environment of her own that might have the power to bring her father back from the dead.

Kakashi The Copycat Manga

You can read the new manga adaptation via Shonen Jump's Official Twitter Account, with the Kakashi-centric story ultimately being unable to fix the wound that leave Might Guy in a wheelchair but helped in strengthening the bond between the two Hidden Leaf Village ninjas:

Naruto: Konoha's Story--The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga, Ch. 1: Mirai, the granddaughter of the Third Hokage, goes on the mission of a lifetime! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/I6gE4OAWal pic.twitter.com/xzTCsfgCYT — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) October 28, 2022

Kakashi has been quite absent when it comes to the current machinations taking place from the new Kara Organization, as Jigen's death saw Code taking control and forming a new band of rogue ninjas in a bid to fulfill the wishes of the Otsutsuki. Shockingly enough, Code's new team didn't hold together very long, as both Eida and Daemon have defected and have actually joined the Hidden Leaf Village. While Konoha might be thankful to have these loose cannons as a part of their team, it's clear that Boruto, Kawaki, and the other ninjas will need to keep a close eye on these former Kara members.

What has been your favorite Naruto spin-off so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.