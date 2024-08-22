Naruto Expands Streaming Footprint With New Amazon Deal

It’s impossible to deny that Naruto will be a significant part of the anime world for quite some time to come. Ever since the boy who harbored the Nine Tail Fox hit the shonen scene, the Hidden Leaf Village has released manga chapters, anime episodes, and feature-length films. Hollywood has also taken notice as a live-action Naruto movie is in the works thanks to Lionsgate and Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Marvel’s Shang Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings. Amazon has recently announced that it is teaming up with Masashi Kishomoto’s legendary franchise and Viz Media to create an entire Naruto channel for free.

Naruto first hit Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999 and has followed the story of the Seventh Hokage for decades. The new deal with Amazon will see the Naruto Channel populated with episodes from both the original Naruto series along with Naruto: Shippuden. At present, the manga is following the story of Naruto’s son, Boruto, via Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. While Boruto might not have the Nine-Tailed Fox inside of him, his problems might be far scarier than those of his father.

Naruto x Amazon

Variety broke the news that Naruto was receiving its own Amazon Freevee channel, though details on the channel’s start date remain a mystery. Viz Media’s Senior Director of Digital Distribution, JP Villaneuva, had the following to say on the Naruto channel that will be a part of Amazon’s Freevee, “With the launch of a dedicated linear channel and VOD offerings, fans can now experience the iconic adventures of Naruto Uzumaki around the clock. This addition not only enriches Freevee’s anime library but also provides an exciting new way for fans to engage with one of the most celebrated anime franchises,”

On top of the Naruto anime adaptation hitting Freevee, Amazon is also bringing the following series to its free streaming platform, Accel World, “Bakuman, Blue Dragon, Buso Renkin, Captain Tsubasa, Death Note, Infini-T Force, Inuyasha, Inuyasha Final Act, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, K, K: Seven Stories, MEGALOBOX, Ranma ½, Reborn, Sailor Moon Crystal, Terraformars, Vampire Knight, and Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon.

Want to stay up to date on the Hidden Leaf Village? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Konoha and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

