‘Naruto’ Fans Turned The Super Blue Blood Moon Into Infinite Tsukuyomi

If you hadn’t heard, the Earth was visited by a special celestial treat early this morning. January 31 marked the debut of a Super Blue Blood Moon, but Naruto fans are warning everyone the lunar eclipse may not have been all that innocent.

No, Madara may have put the whole world under a genjutsu with Infinite Tsukuyomi, and we would be none the wiser.

If you head to Twitter, you will see plenty of people sharing their photos of the Super Blue Blood Moon. The event came around as the moon met the three requirements needed to classify it as such; It was a supermoon, the blue moon, and part of a total lunar eclipse. So, the Super Blue Blood Moon wound up looking bigger than usual, and it took on a reddish tint when in the Earth’s shadow.

So, Naruto fans had reason reason to think Infinite Tsukuyomi was being set off.

Naruto fans will know what this is infinite tsukuyomi 😂😂 #SuperBlueBloodMoon pic.twitter.com/H3geAqaZ8M — நருடோ (@gokupathy) January 31, 2018

IF YOU SUDDENLY FIND YOURSELF SUDDENLY LIVING THE LIFE YOU ALWAYS WANTED TONIGHT, IT’S JUST THE INFINITE TSUKUYOMI!!! WAKE UP!! YOUR CHAKRA IS BEING SUCKED!! #superbluebloodmoon — kanoujo 🍧 (@luginageorge) January 31, 2018

We already witnessed infinite tsukuyomi https://t.co/5l0AR5nSen — Hakeem Trigga Horton (@KingOfA_Hakeem) January 29, 2018

You think it’s a super blood moon but it’s just Madara putting us under infinite tsukuyomi. — Kamye West (@kam_sookoo) January 31, 2018

We are all actually under Madara’s Infinite Tsukuyomi now. Our lives are now only a dream https://t.co/WbOFziPhcG — Maizena Brenda (@notmyname890) January 31, 2018

In the anime, the genjutsu was a feared one as Madara hoped to use it against – well – everyone. Infinite Tsukuyomi would cast an illusion on the world, trapping all of humanity in a dream. Madara hoped to use the attack to enslave mankind, but its true purpose was to feed Kaguya the chakra of everyone Infinite Tsukuyomi ensnared. And, when the genjutsu was finally set off, it did so via a red moon.

Yes, Infinite Tsukuyomi turns the moon red once it is put into effect. The coloration happened when Madara projected his Rinne Sharingan off the moon and onto the Earth. The foreboding event ushered in a low period for Naruto’s heroes as many were trapped against their will, but the poor guys didn’t even know they had been caught until they were freed.

So, if you are reading this, you might want to try release any genjutsu around you. You know, just to be sure there was nothing funny with the Super Blue Blood Moon today…

