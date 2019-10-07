Naruto Takes Over Coach’s New York City Storefront

If you live in New York City, there is a new place you and your Naruto fans can meet up. This weekend provided a perfect location with New York Comic Con, but the city will carry on its anime love for a bit longer thanks to Coach. The store’s main fashion district storefront is honoring Naruto in a big way these days, and the ninja has basically taken over the locale.

Over on Twitter, fans began sharing photos of the anime-centric Coach store. One fan-page known as Spiralling Sphere shared a close look at the store, and netizens from all over cannot help but laugh at its ludicrous Naruto aesthetic.

Still, you got to love the storefront. When else would you ever see Naruto doing a Rasengan on the front of a Coach store?

The Coach’s shopping center in NY has been refurbished with photos of Naruto after a few days ago. The Coach has launched a new collection of clothes in the new collection inspired by the anime and manga. pic.twitter.com/n8LjHKVy2D — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) October 7, 2019

As you can see above, the storefront has a massive image of Naruto under its marquee logo, and he is throwing a huge Rasengan out into the world. The windows of the store are scattered with Naruto stickers alluding to the Akatsuki, Sharingan, and plenty more.

Of course, there is a reason behind Coach’s sudden interest in Naruto. The brand has been working together with Michael B. Jordan who was named a global ambassador for the Coach. They teamed up with the actor to create a limited fashion line based on Naruto. The collection is currently live to buy, but fans will need quite a bit of money to get their go-to items. The pieces range from $90 USD to well in the thousands, so Naruto fans will need to complete some A-rank missions to afford the fashion line.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.