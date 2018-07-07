Check Out Naruto’s Original Adult Designs From ‘The Last’

Naruto fans have seen its main character at many different ages in his life, so he’s come with all sorts of looks that fans agree or disagree on. The first official adult look for Naruto came from The Last: Naruto the Movie, and fans have uncovered series creator’s Masashi Kishimoto’s original sketches for this makeover.

Reddit user averagegenius07 shared a few of Kishimoto’s original sketches for Naruto’s adult look, and they spark the debate all over again.

There are many fans that appreciate the way Naruto looks now as of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but there are just as many who don’t agree with his current look. It might stem from the fact that the adult character designs from The Last: Naruto the Movie haven’t appeared in much other Naruto media since its 2014 release.

But while these original sketches are fierce, it does highlight a major flaw of the design. The adult design in The Last always felt like an intermediate character design, and unlike Naruto’s preteen, teenage, and parent design, this one doesn’t have as solid of a silhouette as the others. That may be the reason it hasn’t stuck around.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

