‘Naruto’ Announces Tsum Tsum Plushes

The adorable Tsum Tsum line is getting a big dose of Naruto, and they are just as delightful as you’d expect.

As part of Shonen Jump’s 50th Anniversary art exhibit in Roppongi Hills, fans can get ahold of several limited edition Tsum Tsums based on the characters from Naruto. The set will include fan favorites like Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, Minato, Itachi, and Gaara. Each one will run you $18.00, and the set is looking to ship in July.

For those who aren’t aware, Tsum Tsums are adorable collectible plush toys that sport an oval shape. The name itself is derived from the word tsumu which means to stack, and you can actually do so with the vinyl versions that can be found in some stores. The plush versions also stack, but not as well as the vinyl versions.

The Shonen Jump 50th Anniversary art exhibit in Roppongi Hills will be carrying limited edition tsum plush mascots for Naruto and Kuroko No Basket, available only on site!

Release Date: July 2018https://t.co/qwCD21kSzz pic.twitter.com/8LUhErxDbC — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) June 18, 2018

Fans can also pick up a set of Kuroko No Basket Tsum Tsums at the event, which will include Kuroko, Kise, Midorima, Aomine, Muraskibara, and Akashi.

You can pre-order the Naruto set here. The Kuroko No Basket line can be pre-ordered here.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

It isn’t known if Boruto will also get a set of Tsum Tsums. We’re kind of hoping it does though so we can complete the set.