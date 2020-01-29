Naruto Explains How Boruto and Mitsuki Ended Up in Prison

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ latest episode has officially kicked off the Mujina Bandits arc, and it’s one fans of the original manga have been looking forward to seeing because it’s the first bit of new material adapting the manga following over 70 episodes of original anime content. But the first episode of the new arc is also part of this original content streak as it’s already adding new material that was not in the original manga version of its events. With a new setting of a prison exclusively for bad shinobi, Boruto and Mitsuki have snuck their way in.

With the latest episode of the series, Boruto and Mitsuki found themselves arrested and committed into the Hozuki Castle prison. But although it looks like they’ll be treated just as badly as the rest of the prisoners, this is all for the task of infiltrating the criminal underworld and finding out more info about the Mujina Bandits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 141 of the series sees Naruto giving info about Team 7’s newest mission, and he explains that the Mujina Gang has created chaos all over the Land of Fire. The boss’ true identity is a complete mystery, so Naruto and the Hidden Leaf have no idea how to approach things. What they do know, however, is that anyone who joins the gang does so with a blood pact and doesn’t give any info about the rest of the gang when they are caught.

Deserters are killed, but Naruto reveals that they received a message from a man named Kokuri. He stole from the Mujina Gang, and is now a target of them because he’s recently been arrested and now in the Hozuki Castle prison. As a way to eventually get information about the Mujina Gang’s boss, Naruto has tasked Team 7 with infiltrating the prison (meaning Boruto and Mitsuki are there under the guise of prisoners) and protecting Kokuri until they find out more.

It’s one of the first conventional ninja missions Boruto has had over the course of the series thus far, so it will definitely be interesting to see just how the rest of the arc evolves considering it has so much new content completely original to the anime series. But what do you think of Team 7’s new mission? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.