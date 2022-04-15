National Anime Day Sees Fans & Companies Celebrate Anime

April 15th is National Anime Day and netizens, anime fans, and companies alike are taking the opportunity to celebrate the medium that has given us some amazing stories over the years. With the tradition of National Anime Day beginning in the 1970s, it seems that plenty of folks are currently on board with sharing their love of anime and asking one another what their favoite anime series are, as well as creating new cosplay, art, and various other fan works.

Series such as Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, One Piece, and My Dress-Up Darling have been some of the current favorites of anime fans running today, though there are far too many to count as the medium simply continues to expand via new television series, manga stories, and feature-length films being released. While the medium of anime is still a big part of Japan’s culture, it shows how much various stories have resonated considering how different cultures in different countries have shown their love of countless franchises.

How are you celebrating Nationa Anime Day? What would you consider to be your favorite anime franchise of all time? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

