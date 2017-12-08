SM Entertainment Announces Plans For New NCT Group

It looks like NCT is preparing to add another team to its line-up. After the project kicked off last year, SM Entertainment is planning to debut a new NCT boy group outside of its existing trio.

Recently, the head of the South Korean entertainment company visited Vietnam for a forum at Lotte Hotel Hanoi (via AllKPop). It was there Lee Soo Man opened up about the future of NCT, and the CEO said the initiative is planning to debut a Vietnamese team in the immediate future.

“SM will be hunting talents in Vietnam to make an ‘NCT Vietnamese Team’ that will become a star not just in Asia but all over the world,” Lee said. “We’ll be creating V-pop through SM’s NCT, just like K-pop.”

K-pop fans will not to surprised to hear about SM Entertainment’s new plans. After all, NCT was created in mind for such global ambitions. When the Neo Culture Technology project was revealed, Lee explained NCT would become a group with unlimited members and sub-groups. Each division would be grouped based on its schedules, and Vietnam is the next country hoping to get a localized group.

NCT made its debut in April 2016 when SM Entertainment confirmed its first unit NCT U. The first division kicked off with the single “The 7th Sense” before NCT 127 was created to focus on Seoul audiences. NCT Dream was then released in August 2016 as a group comprised of younger talent than the first two. Right now, there are currently 15 total members of NCT between the three divisions, and more can be added at any time.

