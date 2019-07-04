Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Sneak-Peek Will Be Streamed Live

It looks like you won’t need to attend Anime Expo to get a sneak-peek at the upcoming film that retells the story of Neon Genesis Evangelion, but with a new twist. Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 will act as the final film in the four movie franchise that shines a new light onto the EVA series. While a lot of the events happened the same way as they did in the television series, this new film franchise did decide to go in a few different directions from the events that were laid out before it.

Twitter User EVAMonkey dropped the news that the upcoming sneak preview which will include new footage from the film releasing next year following a screening of its predecessor, Evangelion 3.0:

Want to see the #Evangelion 3.0+1.0 preview? It looks like the @operation0706 event is going to be live streamed, keep this link bookmarked! https://t.co/LrN1UeC6fi — Eva Monkey (@EvaMonkey) July 2, 2019

Evangelion has seen a resurgence thanks mostly to its “revival” on the streaming service king, Netflix. While there has been some controversy over the changes made to the new dub created for Netflix, as well as some of the musical licenses that weren’t able to be obtained. Regardless, Eva continues to steam forward and the upcoming sneak preview of the latest Neon Genesis Evangelion film will be sure to light the spark once again.

Though Studio Khara has seen a bit of delay between the films, it looks like 2020 is when 3.0 + 1.0 is going to be released.

Will you be checking out the sneak preview for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 when it potentially drops this week? How have you felt the movie series has compared to the anime franchise that it was mimicking? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Evangelion mech suits.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.