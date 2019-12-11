Evangelion Reveals Adorable New Nendoroids

In a field of figurines and models that via for your attention from the world of anime, Nendoroids are attempting to carve a niche for themselves by recreating some of your most beloved characters in their own unique, adorable styles. Now, the world of Shinji Ikari and his friends in the universe of Neon Genesis Evangelion are the next anime crew to get Nendoroids of their own as the company has released a first look at their upcoming figures. So which Evangelion characters have gotten the go ahead to get their own adorable figures?

GoodSmile_US has released a first look at Nendoroids for both Shinji Ikari and Kaworu Nagisa specifically from the Neon Gensis Evangelion Rebuild series, a re-imagining of the original anime through a tetralogy of films that doesn’t just tell the story in a brand new way, but uses modern animation techniques to modernize the series:

Following Asuka and Rei, here is a first look at the painted prototypes of Nendoroid Shinji Ikari and Nendoroid Kaworu Nagisa from “Rebuild of Evangelion”! Stay tuned for more info!#evangelion #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/KzmEwjWfrN — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) November 30, 2019

While there has yet to be any news about when these Nendoroids will be released for fans of Neon Genesis Evangelion to add to their collection, we’ll be sure to fill you in when they arrive! Based on the popularity of the series and its recent airing on Netflix, we would imagine that there would be more Nendoroids around the corner spawned from the world of Shinji Ikari and NERV HQ.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.