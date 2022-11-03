Neon Genesis Evangelion Is Getting Its Own Hotel and Live-Action Play

Neon Genesis Evangelion remains one of the biggest anime franchises there is, and its legacy is thriving decades after its release. The action-packed story has everything a sci-fi tale needs, and its complex themes make it perfect for all kinds of audiences. It wasn't long ago Evangelion put its latest iteration to bed when its film reboot put out its final entry. And now, it seems a live-action project is gunning for Shinji and the gang.

The news comes straight from Japan as the team overseeing the Tokyo Kabukicho Tower shared an update with fans. Right now, the skyscraper is being constructed and making way for all sorts of businesses that will bring in tourists. And as it turns out, the hotel will give Evangelion its own stage play and hotel when it opens.

Evangelion's New Projects

According to the builders, the skyscraper will house the Theater Milano-Za, and its first play will be all about Evangelion. The show will be titled Evangelion Beyond, and director Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui is overseeing its direction and script. The theater will hype this live-action outing by playing all of Evangelion's movies in its theater. And to sweeten the deal, its concert hall has booked Yoko Takahashi, the singer of Evangelion's classic opening, to perform as one of its first guests.

READ MORE: Go Inside Neon Genesis Evangelion With This Real-Life EVA Unit

All of these events are certainly wild to learn about, and that is not even the biggest Evangelion shocker. The tower will also include a hotel that is designed after Evangelion. Hotel Groove Shinjuku will bring Lifestyle Hotel Eva to the tower when it opens. The rooms will all be themed around the anime's various mecha suits, and of course, the gift shop will sell special merchandise. So if you love Asuka and the crew, this tower will be a must-see for any fan!

What do you think about this new Evangelion project? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Sora News 24