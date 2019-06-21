Fans Are Mad Over Netflix’s Neon Genesis Evangelion Music Change

Today is a big day for fans of the anime classic, Neon Genesis Evangelion, with the series being released to stream on Netflix. Unfortunately, some fans are taking umbrage with the fact that the well known closing theme, “Fly Me To The Moon”, is nowhere to be found during the closing credits of each episode! The original score was created by Claire, Kotono Mitsuishi, and Yūko Miyamura, but due to licensing rights, it seems that Netflix was unable to procure the iconic song to be played when each episode called it a wrap.

A lot of fans are reacting negatively to the orchestral change and letting their thoughts known across the world wide web:

Netflix will spend $100 million to license Friends but says that licensing the song “Fly Me To The Moon” for Evangelion was too much.



Fans: pic.twitter.com/QKxQuuusWj — Ken Williams (@Worsel555) June 21, 2019

This Twitter User decided to incorporate Pulp Fiction with Neon Genesis Evangelion to express their disapproval for the change to the timeless tune. We don’t know if Samuel L Jackson and John Travolta are NERV fans, but we’d sure like to hear their thoughts if they happened to be!

When you find out Netflix Evangelion doesn’t have fly me to the moon pic.twitter.com/YwALgSHaD2 — Angie (@Scarletwktk) June 21, 2019

There’s really no better way to express your disappointment in something than unleashing an image of a sad Keanu Reeves. While the actor may be circling outlets now thanks in part to his role in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 game, Keanu still takes time out of his day to present plenty of memes for fans to use.

Netflix: doesn’t keep Fly Me to the Moon as the #NeonGenesisEvangelion ending



Me: pic.twitter.com/mKGP0umThq — Dylan (@DylanMinChao) June 21, 2019

The Yakuza series is a long running video game franchise from Sega, and it certainly makes for a strong statement in this short video to show a fan’s disproval!

EVA ON NETFLIX COULDN’T GET THE RIGHTS TO FLY ME TO THE MOON ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME — Carol Grant (@carolaverygrant) June 21, 2019

This Twitter User cannot believe how the licensing rights were not able to be obtained by Netflix for this legendary anime series.

That feeling when Fly me to the Moon doesn’t start playing at the end of #Evangelion. What the hell kind of decision was that? pic.twitter.com/ga6RWOIVAq — Valsu (@Valsu) June 21, 2019

Honestly, perhaps the best way to voice a fan’s disapproval with a series is by pulling a character directly from the franchise. Misato acts as a mentor to Shinji Ikari, the young teenager living with her while attempting to survive the angels, his connection to his EVA unit, and his father!

They couldn’t even acquire the rights to Fly me to the Moon #flymetothemoon pic.twitter.com/G26JfV6NGS — Ghost Waves (@NewPesi) June 21, 2019

Anthony Mackie may have gotten received the shield at the end of Avengers: Endgame, but not even that can eradicate his disappointment in this new ending theme it seems.

>Netflix’s Evangelion Adaptation/Dub doesn’t have the famous “Fly Me to the Moon” as it’s Ending Theme due to copyright issues pic.twitter.com/xrOR5yxqJx — Sean @ Commissions/Stay Night (@Stairfax) June 21, 2019

Even the Infinity Gauntlet seemingly wasn’t enough to save the original ending theme for Netflix audiences. Was the Neon Genesis Evangelion universe affected by the snap (such as it was)?

Netflix gets #Evangelion on streaming, Everyone: YAY



Netflix makes a worse dub and doesn’t have “Fly Me to the Moon” as the End Credits, Everyone: pic.twitter.com/P23OuWayfh — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) June 21, 2019

What better way to finish off a series of reactions than with Spongebob Squarepants? Squidward packing up shop and leaving seems to be the same feelings of many Evangelion fans in the US. What do you think of this change to the ending theme of Neon Genesis Evangelion on Netflix? Will this affect your desire to stream the series overall? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.