Netflix’s Neon Genesis Evangelion Draws Fan Reactions With “Original” Status

With Neon Genesis Evangelion’s landfall on Netflix fast approaching on June 21st, fans are a bit confused at the recent announcement from Netflix that counted the series as a “Netflix original”. Obviously, it’s a little hard for Evangelion to be a “Netflix original” when it was created decades prior to the inception of the streaming company in question. Fans made their thoughts known on Twitter, displaying a myriad of memes and emotions in wrapping their heads around the categorization of this legendary anime.

Using Netflix’s Arrested Development as a retort is a brilliant rebuttal from this Twitter user.

We’re always down for incorporating the video game Darkest Dungeon into anything, so we approve of this message.

Bringing Snoop Dogg into any situation will usually result in you getting the win.

We doubt we’ll ever see a crossover between JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Neon Genesis Evangelion, but that doesn’t stop fans from incorporating the two together. With the EVA units fighting Shin Godzilla this summer at Universal Studios Japan, we’ve certainly seen crazier things happen!

We don’t really have much to add to this one other than we are terrified!

This one Evangelion fan doesn’t think Shinji agrees with his series’ “Netflix Original” status.

Mass Effect fan favorite character Mordin doesn’t seem to approve of the decision according to this Twitter user.

We also have several questions.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s or

iginal animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes. The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.