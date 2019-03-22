Netflix Begins ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ Countdown

Neon Genesis Evangelion is one of the most prolific anime releases among fans and critics of the medium, but it is also one of the hardest to watch legally in the West. Licensing woes and various hiccups over the years have made it near impossible to find it all in one place. That is, until Netflix announced it acquired the streaming rights for the series last year.

Netflix knows fans want to know when the series will hit the service, and has launched a special live countdown video for the series’ premiere date. Ending at March 22, 7PM PST, fans will soon find out when the series will arrive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Netflix announced Neon Genesis Evangelion would be coming to the service last year, it confirmed a vague Spring 2019 release window for the series. Netflix also confirmed that along with the 26 episodes of the original anime series, the films Evangelion: Death True 2 (Death & Rebirth) and The End of Evangelion will be coming to the service as well.

There is currently no word on whether or not the films will be available on launch, nor has there been an update on whether or not there will be an English dub available for the series either. There have been reports and rumors that the series may be getting an entirely new English dub, but that remains unconfirmed.

More information about the series’ premiere will most likely be revealed along with its premiere date…unless this countdown leads to a surprise launch. Either way, Evangelion fans will be keeping their eyes peeled for more news. Are you excited for Evangelion on Netflix? Let us know in the comments or talk to me @Valdezology!

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!