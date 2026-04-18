6 Years Later, MAPPA’s Darkest Anime Launches New Dub Release

Six years after the anime first began, MAPPA’s darkest anime has kicked off a new English dub release for its new season airing this Spring. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is now in full effect this April as fans are getting introduced to all sorts of new series hoping to find their audience. This includes a number of major returning franchises coming back for new episodes as well, and some of these franchises have been making fans wait a long time for a new season to check out. That’s the case for Q Hayashida’s Dorohedoro.

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Dorohedoro Season 2 has been airing its new episodes this month as part of the ongoing Spring 2026 anime schedule, and ha thankfully now updated with a new English dub release as well. Now available to watch on both Netflix and Crunchyrol as the new episodes continue, the English dub cast has been fully revealed by Crunchyroll as well as Dorohedoro Season 2 reaches the halfway point of its run. You can get the full breakdown below.

Dorohedoro Season 2 Confirms English Dub Cast

Courtesy of MAPPA

With Gavin Cooper Harrison serving as director, the cast for Dorohedoro Season 2 breaks down as such:

Aleks Le as Caiman

Griffin Burns as Shin

Cherami Leigh as Noi

Alejandro Saab as Risu

Bill Butts as Kento

Christopher Corey Smith as Nishinoya

Kieran Regan as Dokuga

Michael Sorich as Vaux

Johnny Yong Bosch as Thirteen

Ben Diskin as Tetsujo

Keith Silverstein as En

Cristina Vee as Ebisu

Todd Haberkorn as Kojima

Joe Ochman as Johnson

Bryce Papenbrook as Fujita

Kirk Thornton as Kasukabe Adult

Reba Buhr as Nikaido

Christopher Swindle as Ushishimada

Anairis Quiñones as Haru

Kaiji Tang as Hiratsuka

Cassandra Lee Morris as Sade

The Japanese voice cast and production staff from the first season returns for the new episodes too with Yuichiro Hayashi directing the new episodes for studio MAPPA, Hiroshi Seko handling the scripts, Tomohiro Kishi designing the characters, and [K]NoW_Name and Fairy_gone composing the music. [K]NoW_Name also provides both the new opening theme titled, “Zettai Must Danmen” and new ending theme “Return To Head.”

What’s So Special About Dorohedoro Season 2?

Courtesy of TOHO

Dorohedoro is one of the wilder manga releases out there as Q Hayashida’s story is packed with a number of intriguing character designs and violent moments, but it’s made for just as wild of an anime as well. The first season stood out as one of the only new anime fans got to see during the Summer 2020 anime schedule (at the height of the COVID pandemic), and it’s taken six years to get a second season that’s ultimately going to be much shorter than the first.

It’s going to feel like it’s even shorter than that as the first four episodes of Dorohedoro Season 2 all premiered at the same time. The latest week has already taken the new season through its halfway point, but at least with the English dub now airing fans of all kinds can catch up to everything that’s happened so far. It might fall through the cracks thanks to all of the competition around this time compared to 2020, so keep an eye on this one if you like weirder stuff.

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