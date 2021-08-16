Evangelion's Creator Says the Series Has Untold Stories Still

✖

Neon Genesis Evangelion is back on screen these days, and fans are geeking out in a big way. The franchise has been revisiting all of its juicy arcs thanks to the Rebuild of Evangelion film series. Creator Hideaki Anno has been overseeing the whole project, and it turns out he is game to tackle some additional Evangelion stories when the time is right.

The conversation came during a recent roundtable in honor of Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo hit Amazon. The stateside launch trended in the U.S. as fans were eager to finish up this film series. And during this chat, Collider says Anno did mention there are untold stories in the Evangelion Universe yet (via ANN).

(Photo: Khara)

"There's always the 14-year gap in the story, so in some form, I want to shed light [onto] that," Anno said. So as you can see, the director is less interested in a sequel when compared to a spin-off of sorts. Neon Genesis Evangelion has a juicy decade-long gap to explore, and Anno isn't opposed to exploring it.

As for the latest Evangelion movie, you can watch it on Amazon right now, and it is free for Prime members. The movie, which debuted in Japan last year, brings Anno's masterful revisioning of Neon Genesis Evangelion to light. So if you need more information on the project, you can read its synopsis below:

"The 4th and final installment of Rebuild of Evangelion. Misato and her anti-NERV group Wille arrive at Paris, a city now red from core-ization. The crew from the flagship Wunder land on a containment tower. They only have 720 seconds to restore the city. When a horde of NERV Evas appears, Mari's improved Eva Unit 8 must intercept. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei wander about Japan."

