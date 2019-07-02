Neon Genesis Evangelion Opens Official Escape Room

The story of Neon Genesis: Evangelion is a harrowing one, involving humanity attempting to fight back against giant monsters that they’ve ironically dubbed, “Angels”. Now you too can experience the existential terror of fleeing your inevitable demise in an upcoming escape room titled “Escape From The Invisible Angels”. With the series having made a resurgence thanks to Netflix’s acquisition of the franchise, there’s no better time than now to plan your escape from the oncoming doom of humanity.

Anime News Network shared the news of the Evangelion Escape Room with their readers on their official Twitter Account, promising a unique experience beginning on July 29th in Kanegawa, Japan:

For those of you who may not be as familiar with the concept of the “Escape Room”, its basically a team activity wherein players are placed into a unique environment where escape is granted once participants manage to solve a series of puzzles. With Neon Genesis: Evangelion’s version, players will act as if they are piloting the EVA-01 unit and attempting to capture a “mystery angel” with a number of the franchise’s regular players.

Surprisingly enough, this isn’t the first Evangelion escape room game, as one was released in 2015 with the name, “Escape From Tokyo-3: Your Strategy is to Save Humanity”. Luckily, the company responsible for this escape room is looking to expand the Eva-related game in the future. We certainly wouldn’t mind seeing one of these escape rooms make their way here to the western world.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth is an one-part drastically abridged retelling of the first 24 episodes of the television series, and one part new animation. The End of Evangelion, the second film, would incorporate some of Death & Rebirth’s original animation and offer an alternate take on the original series’ controversial final two episodes.

The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.