Evangelion Voice Actress Recounts Shocking Sexual Harassment Experience

Neon Genesis Evangelion stands as one of the most acclaimed anime series to ever go live, and fans have become well-acquainted with its characters. Of course, this also means audiences know the voice actors who bring those leads to life, and the anime fandom is rallying behind one actress in light of a rather upsetting encounter.

Recently, Megumi Ogata took to Twitter to inform fans of a distressing meeting she had as of later. The well-known actress who voices Shinji Ikari in Neon Genesis Evangelion says she was sexually harassed by a strange man who excused his behavior by saying he was gay.

Ogata wrote a lengthy post on Twitter calling out the encounter and stressing how inappropriate it was.

“Just now, I was walking through Golden Gai. As I passed by a gay man who I’d never met before, he grabbed my chest and said ‘At first I thought you were a gay guy, but it turns out you’re a lesbian’ (the woman I was with, Ms. P, is just a platonic friend I was drinking with),” the voice actress wrote.

“I have no personal prejudice against LGBT people, but his actions qualify as sexual harassment.”

Over on Twitter, fans were quick to support the actress and ask after her. Many agreed it was wrong of the man regardless of his sexual orientation to grope Ogata for any reason, and it seems as if someone from the Golden Gai neighborhood association has caught wind of the assault. A user on Twitter has asked Ogata to contact the organization personally so they can try to identify the harasser in question.

Neon Genesis Evangelion is a psychological drama by way of giant monster versus mech anime. The franchise debuted as a television series in 1995-1996 with two films following in 1997. The series follows Shinji Ikari, who is recruited by his father to pilot the giant mech Evangelion in the fight against giant monsters known as Angels in the futuristic city of Tokyo-3. But Shinji is unwilling to bear this huge responsibility and is often conflicted about taking part in a war he was dragged into. This conflict of emotions leads to many introspective episodes that cover the range of religious, philosophical, and existential concepts.

