Netflix's AI Anime Is Stirring Major Industry Backlash
Another day, another AI controversy. It seems like social media cannot get away from artificial tech no matter how hard it tries. Of course, artists are feeling that deep in their bones as AI-generated artwork has become a hot topic in the past year. Now, Netflix has put the situation center stage with a new anime, and it turns out industry leaders are sounding off online about the experiment.
For those who may be out of the loop, let's catch you up. If you did not know, Netflix has announced a new anime called Dog & The Boy which will use AI-generated art. The technology is being used to create sceneries and backgrounds in response to alleged labor shortages in the anime industry.
"As an experimental effort to help the anime industry, which has a labor shortage, we used image generation technology for the background images of all three-minute video cuts," Netflix Japan shared on Twitter.
You can imagine what kind of response this post earned, right? It didn't take long for the post to draw ire and criticism from everyone from fans to industry experts. After all, AI-generated art is hardly embraced by artists in the entertainment space, and that goes doubly for those working in anime. There isn't so much a shortage of artists in the anime field as there is a shortage on living wages, so burnout keeps studios on the hunt for fresh talent.
After all, a report in 2021 stunned fans globally when it revealed entry animators in anime were often living on $200 USD a month. Even key animators with years of experience earn as little as $3,400 USD if they are very lucky (via Vice). This minute pay is coupled with strict overtime and insane scheduling. In the past, animators have raised health and safety concerns about how badly anime workers are overworked. So instead of solving the industry's root issue, Netflix's experimental anime it putting a band-aid on a bleeding wound.
As you can see below, the Internet is hardly pleased with this new series as calls for a boycott are going viral. Now, fans will have to wait and see how this experiment impacts the industry as a whole... but it cannot be good.
What do you make of this latest Netflix controversy...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
We Pass
Hard no. https://t.co/TKISxgxj7Y— Amy Berg (@bergopolis) February 3, 2023
The Beginnings of a Boycott
please do not watch Netflix's shitty AI generated anime with a few CGI characters over it
mostly because it looks like award bait but the AI thing is bad too https://t.co/pZv3DRNmO7— Rev. Poppy Haze (@poppy_haze) February 3, 2023
Credit Where?
Get Roasted. "Labor shortage" is bullshit. Also leaving our artists' names and calling them "human" is the most dehumanizing and disrespectful way to 'credit' shame on you#aiart #unethicalai #BoycottDogandBoy https://t.co/5UInOqUSZF— Jon Lam #CreateDontScrape (@JonLamArt) February 5, 2023
All Those in Favor of Exploitation?
There wouldn't be such a tremendous anime labor shortage if the burnout rate wasn't so fucking high. AI background don't help with problems like crushing deadlines, starvation wages and disregard for the health of workers. Fuck Netflix for supporting this exploitive nonsense. https://t.co/heKrasbHvD— Kasey Gifford (@Killskerry) February 1, 2023
Yikes
some important context for why netflix might be experiencing a labor shortage in the anime industry: average entry level animators are paid ~$2/image
instead of offering better pay, they teamed up with the spy x family co-studio to produce anime with AIhttps://t.co/U61ePTDva9— sisi jiang / 姜思琪 (@six6jiang) February 1, 2023
Just Saying
I assure you there are no labor shortages in animation. https://t.co/ULDcfErXzl— Jay Hasrajani (@jayhasrajani) February 2, 2023
Shortage or Profit?
Netflix Japan used AI to make an anime and claimed it was because of a “labor shortage” — meanwhile animators are making as little as $200/month and burning out while the industry hits record high profits https://t.co/ZJhj2dJFcO— Janus Rose (@janusrose) February 1, 2023
Uh Oh
AI is *already* taking jobs from animators!
Unless we STAND UP to corporations they will eliminate HUMAN ARTISTS from the art form we love.
Speak out! Yell at @NetflixJP— Michael Rianda (@michaelrianda) February 6, 2023
@animationguild let's fight this tooth+nail! pic.twitter.com/TIbuS5600L