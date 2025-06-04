Netflix Is Losing One of Its Biggest Anime Series Very Soon

It looks like Netflix is about to lose one of its biggest anime series at the end of the month, so fans will want to get watching. Netflix has been a great platform for anime in the last few years as the streaming service has made some big strides in what it licenses and produces for fans around the world. It has increased not only its original offerings, but has stacked its library with new seasonal anime dropping new episodes every week. But there’s also an extended back catalog of anime offerings that fans are able to check out whenever they want.

But while there is a back catalog of shows that spread across multiple genres and multiple eras, sometimes those licenses unfortunately expire. That’s the case for Sailor Moon Crystal as Netflix is now listing that the anime will be leaving the streaming service on July 1st. Noting that June 30th is the final day to watch the three seasons of the anime series, Sailor Moon fans are going to need to check it out through the rest of the month if you want to catch up with it all before it leaves Netflix.

What’s Going on With Sailor Moon on Netflix?

Sailor Moon Crystal leaving Netflix on July 1st is a bit of a shame also as Sailor Moon Crystal is the rebooted take on the classic anime series. Naoko Takeuchi’s classic manga returned for a new anime that was slated to adapt it from the very beginning with a new team behind it all, and that resulted in the first three seasons of Sailor Moon Crystal. But then the franchise returned to complete this new adaptation with two additional feature film releases adapting the final two arcs left over from the end of Sailor Moon Crystal in the years since.

Sailor Moon Crystal wasn’t the most popular Sailor Moon anime series among fans due to how much it had changed visually from the original work, but this was altered later with the releases of its two film projects bringing it all to an end. Sailor Moon Eternal and Sailor Moon Cosmos help to bring this new anime to its conclusion, and they are still going to be streaming with Netflix when Sailor Moon Crystal leaves. So fans will be able to check out its final two arcs, but won’t be able to see how it began.

How to Watch Sailor Moon Crystal

Thankfully, Netflix isn’t the only current option to check out Sailor Moon Crystal at the moment. The anime is currently also listed with platforms like Hulu and Crunchyroll, but it’s also one of the many offerings currently streaming for free with Pluto TV as well. So there are a few other places where fans will be able to check out the anime once it leaves Netflix, but it’s still a shame either way to see Netflix losing another anime license (especially when it’s still offering the film sequels).

As for what to expect if you have never jumped on Sailor Moon Crystal before now, the anime is teased as such, “Based on Naoko Takeuchi’s legendary manga series, Sailor Moon Crystal retells the story of Sailor Moon as she searches for her fellow Sailor Guardians and the Legendary Silver Crystal to stop the dark forces of Queen Beryl.” But be warned that it doesn’t cover the entire original Sailor Moon story seen with its very first anime adaptation released back in the 1990s.