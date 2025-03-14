Every Anime Being Added to Netflix in April 2025

Winter 2025 has been an exciting month for anime fans, with several sequels and the latest additions to the anime world. While Solo Leveling Season 2, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, and Dr. Stone: Science Future were the highlights of the season, fans were also enamored by Sakamoto Days’ anime debut. Series like Zenshu, Honey Lemon Soda, Medalist, etc., also contributed to making this anime season a lot exciting. Most of these anime series find a home in Crunchyroll, the biggest streaming platform for anime fans. However, in recent years, Netflix has become more involved with the anime world. Every season, quite a few of them are added to the platform, including Netflix original shows.

The Spring 2025 anime season will begin in April, introducing a bunch of new anime, and Netflix has already released the shows that will be included on the platform. With only five titles hitting the platform, it’s a more low-key month, but each series has something special to offer. We’ve got a mix of long-awaited sequels and intriguing new adaptations, so if you’ve been looking for your next anime fix, now’s the perfect time to update your watchlist.

The Apothecary Diaries (Season 1)

Toho

Date: April 1st, 2025

The Apothecary Diaries is one of 2024’s biggest hits and is currently airing its second season. However, this incredible palace mystery and drama series wasn’t available on the streaming giant until now. Netflix has only announced the date for the first season and will likely include the second one after its conclusion. The story centers around Maomao, a genius apothecary with a knack for solving mysteries.

One day, while collecting herbs, she is kidnapped and sold to the Inner Palace as a servant girl. With a tenure of three years on her head, Maomao decides to keep a low profile until she can return home. However, after getting curious about the illnesses of the prince and princess, she catches the eye of the Inner Court Manager, Jinshi, who happens to be a high-ranking eunuch. Since the incident, Maomao finds herself entangled in all kinds of mysteries surrounding the palace.

Devil May Cry

Netflix

Date: April 3rd, 2025

Based on the Capcom video game, Devil May Cry is the second anime adaptation produced by Adi Shankar and animated by Studio Mir (The Legend of Korra). The series brings the legendary demon hunter Dante back into action with a fresh storyline that blends classic elements from the video game franchise with new storylines. Dante works as a devil hunter for hire, taking on dangerous missions while dealing with his own heritage related to devils.

Things take a dark turn when the White Rabbit (Hoon Lee) appears, leading a powerful demonic force threatening to engulf the human realm. If things weren’t bad enough, the human factions deemed Dante as suspicious due to his half-demon bloodline. The first season will feature eight episodes, focusing on Dante’s battles against the demonic threats while unraveling a larger conspiracy within the human realm.

Moonrise

WIT Studio

Date: April 10th, 2025

Moonrise was initially scheduled for 2024 but was delayed during the production phases. This gorgeous sci-fi anime is an original story written by Tou Ubukata, also known for his work on Tenchi Meisatsu and as a series composition/scriptwriter for Fafner in the Azure and Psycho-Pass. The story takes place in a not-so-distant future where an international AI network called Sapientia manages a loosely organized world government. Ideally, people can lead peaceful lives as long as they obey the networks’ rational decisions. Saptientia’s lunar development project sends criminals and pollutants to the Moon in an attempt to maintain Earth’s peace.

This results in disparity and poverty on the Moon, which soon sparks a war. The story centers around Jacob Shadow (Jack), who finds himself entangled in this escalating conflict after a devastating terrorist attack by the Moon’s insurgents claims his family. Driven by vengeance, Jack enlists in Earth’s military as a scout assigned to the Moon. However, as the battle unfolds, Jack comes face-to-face with an unexpected figure leading the resistance, forcing him to question everything he believed.

One Piece Egghead Arc (Part 2)

Toei Animation

Date: April 12th, 2025

Around the same time as the anime’s 25th anniversary in October 2024, One Piece’s anime went on its longest hiatus ever. The studio has been working on incredible animation ever since the Wano Country Saga. The animation quality became even better in Egghead, but the anime almost caught up with the manga. Toei announced a break in hopes of even further improving the animation and the pacing.

The second part of the ongoing arc in One Piece will officially be released on April 6th, 2025, but won’t be added to Netflix before April 12th, 2025. The anime will continue the chaotic fight in Egghead against the Marines and Gorsei.

Pokemon Horizons: The Search for Laqua (Part 2)

OLM

Date: April 25th, 2025

This is the 27th overall season of the Pokémon anime, with the first part being released in April 2024. It’s a sequel to Pokémon Horizons: The Series, following Liko and Roy. Liko, a student at the Indigo Academy, and her Pokemon partner Sprigatito embark on a journey to explore the world’s mysteries and join Roy, another young Pokemon Trainer traveling with his Pokemon partner Fuecoco.

The story continues as they discover incredible Pokemon on land, on the sea, and in the air, everywhere from forests to cities. Their adventure continues in The Search for Laqua, where Liko, Roy, and Dot continue their journey in search of the Six Hero Pokémon and the legendary land of Laqua as they face challenges like Tera Training and battling Gym Leaders in Paldea.

