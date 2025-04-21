It’s Now Easier Than Ever to Watch My Hero Academia’s New Movie

Amidst the excitement surrounding the release of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the franchise’s latest film, You’re Next has now found two major streaming homes, and there simply couldn’t be a better time to be a fan of the series. Though My Hero Academia’s manga concluded its run last August, the franchise is more alive than ever before, with the final season of the anime still on the way, and a new stunning anime adaptation of the hit prequel spin-off. And now, after making waves in cinemas across the world and breaking box office records last year, the series’ hit film My Hero Academia: You’re Next is coming to streaming.

As per a previous announcement made a few days prior, My Hero Academia: You’re Next is now streaming on Netflix in both sub and dub. That said, besides Netflix, which until recently was assumed to be the exclusive streaming home for the film, You’re Next is also streaming on Crunchyroll as of April 20th. The Crunchyroll release was confirmed by a recent post on X by the series’ official Crunchyroll-run anime handle. The dual release could not be any better news for eager fans of My Hero Academia, who now have a choice of two streaming platforms from which they can enjoy this newest addition to the franchise, while also promising more exposure for the movie.

My Hero Academia: You're Next arrives on @Crunchyroll in both English sub and dub later today! 💥 pic.twitter.com/xQAfLIKWxx — My Hero Academia (@MHAOfficial) April 20, 2025

My Hero Academia: You’re Next Lands Double Release on Netflix and Crunchyroll

Considering My Hero Academia: You’re Next’s stellar performance at the box office, it makes sense that the film would be in huge demand and has thus been released on both Crunchyroll and Netflix, covering two of the biggest streaming hubs. The film grossed $5 million in Japan and well over $27 million worldwide, easily surpassing the franchise’s previous highest-grossing film, World Heroes’ Mission. My Hero Academia: You’re Next even made box office history for the franchise by making it to the top ten of the US box office back in October. Clearly, the film was a hit among fans all around the world, and now fans everywhere can easily access the film through either Crunchyroll or Netflix.

For those who may not be acquainted with My Hero Academia: You’re Next and what it’s about, the film’s official website describes the premise as such:

“Japan is devastated by the all-out battle (against the Paranormal Liberation Front) when a mysterious man suddenly appears. He presents himself as the one to replace All Might, becoming the new Symbol. He proclaims, “Next, it’s my turn!” but turns out to be Dark Might! Despite resembling All Might in appearance, Dark Might’s ideals couldn’t be more different. He unleashes his Quirk for his own desires, creating a massive fort that begins to absorb the population one after another. “

“Among the group accompanying Dark Might is Anna, a young woman with an unknown Quirk who is being targeted by a stoic individual in butler attire. Even though this person, Giulio, calls her “Miss Anna,” he seems to be after her life. Just what could their connection be to Dark Might? Will Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki, and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A be able to protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might–the new Symbol and his desires? They must face off against Dark Might and the obscure crime organization under his control, the Gollini Family.”

Source: @MHAOfficial on X.