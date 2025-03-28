Netflix’s Blue Box Hypes Season 2 Return With New Trailer: Watch

Play video

One of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s best romance series, Blue Box, finally wrapped up the anime’s first season, and to no one’s surprise, a second season is already in development. In a stunning promotional trailer released on March 27th, the series quickly recaps some of Season 1’s most heart-pounding moments before revealing a subtle title card announcing that Season 2 is officially in the works. It’s a good thing, too, because the ending of the first season still has dedicated Hina fans in tears.

Blue Box, originally created by Kouji Miura, follows Taiki Inomata, a typical high school student who participates in his school’s badminton team. While his endeavors in sports are deemed average by his peers, their team practices in the gym at the same time at the all-star girls’ basketball team, led by Chinatsu Kano, an extremely charming, popular upperclassman. Taiki develops a one-sided crush on Chinatsu, but due to their differing social status, he finds himself too shy to speak with her. In a twist of “only in a rom-com” luck, though, Chinatsu’s family suddenly moved abroad for work. As luck would have it, Taiki’s family are old friends of the Kano family, and Chinatsu begins living with him.

Blue Box Takes a Common Premise & Makes Something Truly Unique

Admittedly, Blue Box‘s premise isn’t all that unique. There are plenty of romance series from every demographic with a “crush-turned-roommate” gimmick, but the way in which Blue Box handles its narrative and explores its individual character arcs makes it truly unique. While this romance series very easily could have taken the route of being a pure romantic comedy filled with jokes about the show’s love triangle or two classmates living together, it instead turns itself into a heart-pounding drama that beautifully captures the pains of being a young person in love. Aside from the show’s main focus being on Taiki, the narrative also shows detailed perspectives from the two female leads – Chinatsu and Taiki’s best friend, Hina. While Taiki does have that classic shonen protagonist awkward-but-cute personality, he’s also devoted and honest to a fault, traits that make him a truly interesting protagonist to watch as he struggles to navigate his growing – and seemingly – one-sided crush on Chinatsu.

In the other corner, audiences get to see the perspective of his best friend, Hina, a young and extremely talented gymnast who wants Taiki to finally see her as more than just a classmate. While Hina doesn’t fully realize how deep her feelings for Taiki are in the beginning of the series, and even encourages Taiki to pursue Chinatsu romantically, she begins to feel as though she’s made a terrible mistake in trying to set them up with each other. What truly makes Blue Box stand out, in this sense, from many of its contemporaries is how well it handles its love triangle. Instead of leaning into it and making Taiki play with both girls’ emotions, he instead stays firm on his intentions to be with Chinatsu while also navigating how to reject Hina while still being a good friend. Blue Box is a stunningly well-written series, and the anime adaptation has truly lived up to everything fans of the manga would have wanted.

