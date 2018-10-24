Netflix Casts Jamie Foxx In Original Anime Special

When you are Netflix, you go big or go home when it comes to anime. So far, the service has shared several hit anime titles with fans, and it looks like Jaime Foxx is ready to get in on that action.

Over on Twitter, Netflix confirmed Foxx will be joining the cast of an impending anime special. The actor will play a role in Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, the special is slated to debut on December 7. Foxx will be joined by returning stars such as Jaden Smith, Jude Law, Susan Sarandon, and Jason Schwartzman. So far, there are few details out for the special, but it seems one new character at least will be introduced to usher in Foxx.

Jamie Foxx joins Jaden Smith, Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman, and Susan Sarandon in the #NeoYokio Pink Christmas special, premiering December 7 pic.twitter.com/dRo4prJGCD — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) October 23, 2018

For anyone who doesn’t know Foxx, the man is a force to be reckoned with in entertainment. Foxx began his career in comedy back in the late 1980s before moving to acting. Not only is the actor a vetted musician with four chart-topping albums, but Foxx’s acting career as won him numerous accolades. Back in 2004, the actor won an Academy Award for Best Actor thanks to his portrayal of Ray Charles in Ray.

If you are unfamiliar with Neo Yokio, it was originally created by Ezra Koenig of the band Vampire Weekend. An American and Japanese co-effort, it was produced by notable anime studios Production I.G. and Studio Deen. The series is set in an alternate future of New York called “Neo Yokio,” where magicians once saved the city by demons in the 19th century and have earned their place at the top of society as “magistocrats.” The series follows one of these, Kaz Kaan, and his mecha-butler Charles as he tries to balance his vapid and wealthy lifestyle with his job of hunting down demons.

So far, a second season of Neo Yokio has not bee announced by Netflix. If fans of the show are lucky, it will get the green-light shortly after this holiday special goes live in December.

Are you looking forward to Foxx’s big anime break…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!