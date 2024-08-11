Netflix Is About to Add One of Makoto Shinkai’s Best Movies

Netflix has one of the fastest-growing anime libraries in streaming, and new content is going live every day. As August rolls through, the site is set to launch big series like Terminator Zero, and there are even more on the way. In September, one of Makoto Shinkai’s best movies is coming to Netflix, so fans better listen up.

According to Netflix, it will add 5 Centimeters per Second to its catalog on September 1st. Fans in the United States will be able to check out the 2007 film, and other regions may be included as well. So far, we have no word on whether the version added with be subbed or dubbed, so fans will need to keep an eye on the upcoming addition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unaware of 5 Centimeters per Second, the movie went live in 2007, and it marks one of Shinkai’s first major hits. As director, Shinkai both wrote and produced 5 Centimeters per Second with CoMix Wave. Following its debut, 5 Centimeters per Second went on to win a few film prizes in Asia, and it laid the foundations for Shinkai’s future success. After all, the director is now a household name with film enthusiasts given his work on Your Name, Weathering With You, and Suzume.

As for 5 Centimeters per Second, the movie is broken into three parts as we follow a young man named Takaki Tono. The movie begins in 1991 as we meet Tono in elementary school, and we see how relationship with various women change as he grows into an adult. Filled with lilting animation and quiet longing, 5 Centimeters per Second is one of the best coming-of-age movies in anime. So if you want to see where Shinkai came from as an artist, you can check out this movie on Netflix on September 1st.

Want to know more about the movie? No sweat. You can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

“Witness the story of Takaki, a young man on a journey from Tokyo to reunite with his childhood best friend, Akari. Feel his emotions superimposed on the gorgeous. Heavily researched and impressively animated backdrops of Japan as he travels by train to see her. Join Takaki on a voyage into three interconnected tales of love and lost innocence that span the minutes and months of their lives. 5 Centimeters Per Second, the speed at which cherry blossoms fall from the trees, reminiscent of the pace of life as our lives intermingle.”

Will you be checking out this new Netflix addition? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!