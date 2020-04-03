Netflix Launches Mindblowing 4K Tech Demo, Unveils Big Plans for Anime Streaming

Netflix is launching a mind-blowing 4K tech demo as they unveil their big plans for Anime streaming on the platform. The company is ramping up its visual output on the animated side of things and showing it off on their tech blog. For fans of Japanese animation, the steady increase of the company’s output has been hard to ignore and more titles are making their way to the service by the day. With more people inside watching the platform than any other time recently, there are so many eyes on Netflix and they’re making sure that the offerings stand up to the lofty standards viewers have.

“Our Creative Technologies team wanted to elevate the technical quality of anime’s visuals, discover what new creative opportunities that would introduce, and to learn what it would take to increase anime’s resolution from HD to 4K and introduce the wider color palette of high dynamic range (HDR) to artists’ toolsets,” the blog begins.

Videos by ComicBook.com

They continue, “When 4K entered the conversation, most animators in Japan asked for one thing: a bigger piece of paper! But the artists at Production I.G. saw the future in digital. A bigger, more colorful collaboration was born — and the resulting short, Sol Levante, is now available for streaming on Netflix in 4K Dolby Vision and Atmos!”

Meanwhile, Netflix is trying to navigate the coronavirus landscape and issued a statement about how they’re handling the streaming quality squeeze.

The COVID-19 crisis has meant that thousands of our customer support agents are unable to work, or are now having to work from home. So our wait times are higher than normal. We’re working hard to provide the best support we can under the circumstances, and apologize for the delays you are experiencing.

We’re now offering live chat and online Help Center support only globally. Shifting to chat instead of phone support allows our agents to help more people while working from home. We know this is less convenient for some members, but we will be able to help more people more quickly this way. Given the shortage of agents, we’re also having to reduce our support hours. This will vary depending on the country you’re in – and as we experiment with what works best given the current crisis.

Your support is very important to Netflix. So we’re sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we work through these issues.

