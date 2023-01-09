Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Adult Cartoon After Just One Season

Netflix is continuing its recent string of notable cancellations by cancelling a fan-favorite adult animated program after just one season released! Adult animation has been enjoying some success with Netflix's streaming service, and even franchises like Big Mouth have gone to on to be such big hits that they have spawned multiple seasons and spin-offs all their own. But not every animated series has that same luck, and unfortunately despite a cult fan following anxiously waiting to see what happens after that cliffhanger, Inside Job will not be returning for a second season.

Inside Job series creator Shion Takeuchi took to Twitter to deliver the bad news to fans and confirmed that the series will not be moving forward with Season 2. Part 2 of the first season released last year and left things on a major cliffhanger where Reagan was about to take on the biggest challenge of her career yet, and unfortunately Takeuchi confirmed that Netflix has cancelled Season 2 of the series despite how much ground there still was left to cover.

Why Was Inside Job Cancelled?

"I'm heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job," Takeuchi noted in a message to fans of the series on Twitter. "Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all."

"To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride," Takeuchi's statement continued. "Even though I'm sad, it helps to know that there's people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me." Unfortunately, Inside Job's series won't be able to finish off that cliffhanger that teased a much larger story to come, but if you wanted to see the first season you can still find it streaming with Netflix.

