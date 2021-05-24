Netflix to Update Fans on Cowboy Bebop at Upcoming Event

✖

When it comes to Netflix, the streaming service has a ton of original projects in the works, and a good few of them are anime. Of course, one of the most-hyped projects going on at Netflix is its live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. Now, it seems like an update is coming on the series, and it will be there before too long!

The announcement came today when Netflix let fans in on a secret. The brand will be hosting an event this June to celebrate its upcoming geeky titles, and Cowboy Bebop is listed as one of the big discussion points.

Mark your calendars for #GeekedWeek! From June 7th to 11th, @NetflixGeeked will be LIVE with big news, exciting first looks, and more from the shows and films you love. pic.twitter.com/OX6udT7t13 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 24, 2021

"Mark your calendars for Geeked Week! From June 7th to 11th, [we] will be LIVE with big news, exciting first looks, and more from the shows and films you love," Netflix Geeked announced in a new statement.

According to the teaser, the event will cover all things from movies to comics and anime plus even more. Shows like Lucifer, The Umbrella Academy, and The Sandman will all get time to shine along with a slew of animated titles. Cowboy Bebop will get an update as production on the live-action series wrapped a while ago. Other shows mentioned include Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Resident Evil's CG anime. Netflix Geeked said other series will also make appearances, so here's to hoping we get updates on Pokemon Journeys, Sailor Moon, and The Seven Deadly Sins.

For those curious about Cowboy Bebop, well - you are right there with us. The show, which will see John Cho play Spike, got into production well before the pandemic began. However, an on-set injury forced Cowboy Bebop to take a hiatus before returning to set amidst the rise of COVID-19. With filming finished, fans are hoping to get info on the much-awaited series ASAP, so Netflix Geeked will surely make that dream a reality.

