Netflix Debuts Cowboy Bebop’s Episode Titles

It has been a long wait, but in less than 24 hours, Cowboy Bebop will get its live-action debut. The hit anime is set to take over Netflix with its live-action TV series starring John Cho as Spike. As you can imagine, netizens are equal parts eager and nervous to see how the show goes over. And to help them prepare, Netflix has released the show’s episode titles with new title cards.

The update comes courtesy of Netflix itself as the page posted each card in a thread. As you can see below, each title card for Cowboy Bebop stars a different character, and the ten episode titles are certainly wild. You can find each episode name listed below:

Cowboy Gospel



Venus Pop



Dog Star Swing



Callisto Soul



Darkside Tango



Binary Two-Step



Galileo Hustle



Sad Clown A-Go-Go



Blue Crow Waltz



Supernova Symphony



As you can see above, each of these cards star new faces. Some of the characters feature bounty targets while others hone in on Spike, Faye, and Jet Black. Of course, Ein is given his own title card since he is such a good boy. And finally, others like Vicious and Elena round out the Cowboy Bebop cards.

With a single season to its name, Cowboy Bebop has a lot to do to impress fans upon its debut. Critics were able to share their thoughts on the live-action series this week, and reviews have been mixed. The show has a 44% aggregate rating on Rotten Tomatoes as some critics have panned Cowboy Bebop like other anime adaptations before it. However, other critics at The Rolling Stone and here at ComicBook see the show in a more positive light given the lead cast’s stellar performances. It will fall on each fan to decide how they feel this adaptation served Cowboy Bebop‘s original anime, so you won’t want to miss its premiere on November 19.

What do you think about this latest Cowboy Bebop drop? Do you plan on checking out this Netflix series when it drops this weekend? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.